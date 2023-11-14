DCF Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,703,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,005,000 after acquiring an additional 262,893 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20,224.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 236,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 235,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,317,000 after acquiring an additional 221,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 604,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,008,000 after acquiring an additional 162,513 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALNY. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $6.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.55. The stock had a trading volume of 21,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,298. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.10 and a 12-month high of $242.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.11.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

