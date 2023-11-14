DCF Advisers LLC Invests $639,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.2% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,514 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,052 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $1,670,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,974 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.70.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PANW traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,524. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $265.90. The stock has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.89, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.46.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 325 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.88, for a total value of $78,936.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,655,334.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $42,637,820. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.