DCF Advisers LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $548,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 250.9% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $1,290,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 31,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,963 shares of company stock worth $5,377,298. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,899,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,041,644. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $141.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

