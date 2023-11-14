DCF Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,000. Zimmer Biomet comprises approximately 1.4% of DCF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $111,000. United Bank increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,074. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael W. Michelson bought 1,300 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $393,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $2.58 on Tuesday, hitting $108.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,552. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.08 and a 200-day moving average of $125.74.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.10.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

