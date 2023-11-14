DCF Advisers LLC Sells 11,443 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

DCF Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,443 shares during the quarter. Intra-Cellular Therapies makes up approximately 3.6% of DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. DCF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 284,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 95,623 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,514,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,457,000 after buying an additional 394,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.29. The company had a trading volume of 16,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,226. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $67.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITCI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $2,358,322.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,211. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $2,358,322.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,211. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,722 shares in the company, valued at $58,852,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

