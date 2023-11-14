DCF Advisers LLC Sells 1,663 Shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT)

DCF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned 0.32% of Air T worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Air T by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Air T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Air T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Air T in the 2nd quarter valued at $692,000. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Air T Stock Performance

AIRT traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.21. 370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384. Air T, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $71.43 million for the quarter.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Featured Stories

