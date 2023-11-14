DCF Advisers LLC Sells 9,350 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DCF Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.6% of DCF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Dudley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,002,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 22,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 37,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,989,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,942,025. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.56 and a 200-day moving average of $127.63. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $142.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $31,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,056.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,376 shares of company stock valued at $23,398,783. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.