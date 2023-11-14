DCF Advisers LLC Takes Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,575,000,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 57.2% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 287,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 104,683 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 152.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 64,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 17.8% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 331,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.74. 79,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,942. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

In related news, CEO Patrick Holt acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amarin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Amarin from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amarin from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

