Delta Apparel (DLA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th.

Delta Apparel Price Performance

Delta Apparel stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.97. Delta Apparel has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $58.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Apparel

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Delta Apparel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 2.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Delta Apparel by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. 50.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

