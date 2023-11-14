Desjardins Weighs in on Bsr Reit’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bsr Reit in a research report issued on Sunday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.25.

Get Bsr Reit alerts:

Bsr Reit Price Performance

Bsr Reit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Bsr Reit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.