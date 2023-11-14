Diversified Portfolios Inc. Buys Shares of 566 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in S&P Global by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.3 %

S&P Global stock opened at $395.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.67. The stock has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Barclays increased their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.18.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

