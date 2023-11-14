Diversified Portfolios Inc. Decreases Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 236.94%.

Several research firms have commented on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

