Diversified Portfolios Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,336,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,513,000 after buying an additional 64,701 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 78,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $51.67.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

