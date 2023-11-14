Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DCBO. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Sunday, September 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Docebo from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Docebo from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,180.80 and a beta of 1.58. Docebo has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 60.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Docebo in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Docebo by 30.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 126.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 58.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

