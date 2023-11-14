Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $26,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 71.4% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.22.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $112.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.50. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $170.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

