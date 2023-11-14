Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,574 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $10,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 3.1% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.8% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $112.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $170.36.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. Barclays decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.22.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

