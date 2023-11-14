Dudley Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Dudley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 10.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 548,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,392,000 after acquiring an additional 50,578 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 34,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Welltower by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 80,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Welltower by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,372,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.38.

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $87.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 178.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.62 and a 52-week high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.34.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

