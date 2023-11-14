Dudley Capital Management LLC Has $660,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Dudley Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.65.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $9,125,332.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $9,125,332.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,341 shares of company stock worth $39,293,937 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $335.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $862.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.32 and a 52-week high of $335.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.35.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.