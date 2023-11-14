Dudley Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Dudley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 86.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $206.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.69 and a 200 day moving average of $157.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $206.65.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.26.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

