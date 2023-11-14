Dudley Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Dudley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 921,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,046 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 743,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,418,000 after buying an additional 255,780 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 215.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 722,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,568,000 after acquiring an additional 493,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 636,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,527,000 after purchasing an additional 316,716 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $117.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.08. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.89 and a 12-month high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 49.33%. The business had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.382 dividend. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.81.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Featured Articles

