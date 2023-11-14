Dudley Capital Management LLC Sells 1,111 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Dudley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 5.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Realty Income by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE O opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.82. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.256 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.58%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

