Dudley Capital Management LLC Sells 113 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dudley Capital Management LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.2% of Dudley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.06 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.20 and a 200-day moving average of $179.34. The company has a market capitalization of $232.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

