Dudley Capital Management LLC Sells 1,217 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Dudley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises 1.5% of Dudley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 218.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $99.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $116.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,812,942 shares of company stock worth $128,543,218 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

