Dudley Capital Management LLC Sells 138 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Dudley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,726,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.3% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Caterpillar by 39.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.68.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $245.38 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.84. The firm has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

