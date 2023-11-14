Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.
Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance
NYSE:ECCC opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $22.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.16.
Eagle Point Credit Company Profile
