Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

NYSE:ECCC opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $22.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.16.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

