Eagle Point Income Company Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:EIC)

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.
Eagle Point Income has raised its dividend by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Eagle Point Income Price Performance
Shares of EIC opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89. Eagle Point Income has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Income
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Point Income by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Point Income by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eagle Point Income by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Eagle Point Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Point Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000.
About Eagle Point Income
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Point Income
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Utilities may be the best play for a turbulent holiday quarter
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Capitalizing on value: 3 undervalued stocks ready for resurgence
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Have investors struck gold with Newmont’s 4.7% yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.