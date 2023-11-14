Eagle Point Income Company Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:EIC)

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Eagle Point Income has raised its dividend by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Eagle Point Income Price Performance

Shares of EIC opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89. Eagle Point Income has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Point Income by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Point Income by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eagle Point Income by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Eagle Point Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Point Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000.

About Eagle Point Income



About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

