Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund stock opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $13.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,323,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 58,405 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 675.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 52,532 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 36,765 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

Featured Articles

