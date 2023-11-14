Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,863 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after buying an additional 1,634,059 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $94.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.58. The company has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

