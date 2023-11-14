Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Accenture by 872.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 74.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN opened at $320.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.84. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43. The stock has a market cap of $201.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. UBS Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.22.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

