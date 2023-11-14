Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 0.9% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,413,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 195.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $502,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 666.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $374.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $384.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.37. The stock has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

