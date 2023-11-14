Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

JEPI opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.49. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

