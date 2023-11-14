Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Booking by 1,687.8% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,452,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 28.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Booking by 46.8% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,124.72, for a total transaction of $781,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,989 shares of company stock worth $15,303,166 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $3,160.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market cap of $110.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,002.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2,880.90. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,899.31 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $53.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 148.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,346.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BKNG

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.