Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 493 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.9% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom stock opened at $963.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.14 and a 12-month high of $963.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $860.09 and its 200 day moving average is $830.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

