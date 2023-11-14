Ellevest Inc. Acquires 953 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $848,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 1.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 121,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 14.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 598 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $58,687.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,668.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $87.19 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.69 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.42. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FELE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

