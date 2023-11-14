Ellevest Inc. Boosts Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of State Street by 69.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on STT shares. UBS Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

State Street Stock Performance

STT opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

