Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

