Ellevest Inc. Cuts Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 45.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Diageo by 230.8% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 100.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Morgan Stanley lowered Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.96) to GBX 4,440 ($54.53) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.28) to GBX 3,800 ($46.67) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.86) to GBX 2,950 ($36.23) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Stock Up 1.0 %

DEO opened at $142.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $191.93.

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

