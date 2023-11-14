Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,302.29.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,019.24 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,071.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,224.74.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.2 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

