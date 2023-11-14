Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 113.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 42,011 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 24.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO opened at $85.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $93.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.10 and a 200-day moving average of $79.24.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

