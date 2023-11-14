Ellevest Inc. Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

