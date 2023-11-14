Ellevest Inc. Has $299,000 Stock Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Orange by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 64,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Orange by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 24,954 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Orange by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 3.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 30,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orange by 3.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 131,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

ORAN opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3205 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORAN shares. Citigroup raised shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Orange from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Orange from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.72 to $13.65 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Orange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.08.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

