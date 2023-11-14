Ellevest Inc. Has $310,000 Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,211 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after buying an additional 357,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,574,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,447,000 after acquiring an additional 28,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,763,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total value of $503,060.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,313. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $416.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 112.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $426.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.43.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

