Ellevest Inc. Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 364.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walter Public Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 86,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 52.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total value of $446,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,319 shares of company stock valued at $27,681,918. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $177.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.83 and a 1 year high of $189.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.59.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.84%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

