Ellevest Inc. Has $392,000 Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,165,000 after buying an additional 81,661 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,681,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,152,000 after acquiring an additional 221,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Synaptics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,262,000 after purchasing an additional 70,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,030,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,981,000 after purchasing an additional 443,026 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 996,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $95.45 on Tuesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.73 and a 1-year high of $142.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.10 and a 200-day moving average of $86.54.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYNA. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.73.

In other news, insider John Mcfarland sold 5,469 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total value of $481,162.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,194.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $441,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcfarland sold 5,469 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total transaction of $481,162.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,194.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

