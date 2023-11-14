Ellevest Inc. Increases Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 311,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,660,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CME Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 732,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $217.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $221.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.50.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,844,355 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

