Ellevest Inc. Increases Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 45,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Orange by 44.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Orange by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Orange by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 30,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Orange by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORAN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orange in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Orange from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.72 to $13.65 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Orange from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

Orange Stock Performance

Shares of Orange stock opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Orange S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $13.08.

Orange Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.3205 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Orange Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

