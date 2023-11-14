Ellevest Inc. Lowers Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Ellevest Inc. cut its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Prudential by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prudential by 65.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PUK stock opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55.

Prudential Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

PUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Prudential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,575 ($19.34) to GBX 1,610 ($19.77) in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,540 ($18.91) to GBX 1,460 ($17.93) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,630 ($20.02) to GBX 1,500 ($18.42) in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

