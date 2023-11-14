Ellevest Inc. Purchases 212 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1,822.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 160.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $61.56 on Tuesday. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $56.96 and a 1 year high of $83.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.59.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. SJW Group had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJW shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SJW Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

