Ellevest Inc. Purchases 996 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $693,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 374.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after buying an additional 972,936 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 16,649.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27,139 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 37,500 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $599,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 340,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,879.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $599,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 340,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,879.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 514,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,465 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PTEN shares. Benchmark upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.