Ellevest Inc. Raises Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,302.29.

MTD stock opened at $1,019.24 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,071.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,224.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

